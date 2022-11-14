Not Available

Tony Todd (Clive Barker's Candyman, Final Destination 2) is Dr. Henry Jekyll in this blood-drenched, modern adaptation of the macabre classic. Part crime thriller, part psychological horror, The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Hyde takes Robert Louis Stevenson's sinister story to chilling new depths as Mr. Hyde leaves a grisly trail while terrorizing local college co-eds. With the police bearing down on him, Mr. Hyde attacks Henry's fiancee in the demented denouement of this twisted tale that must be seen to be believed!