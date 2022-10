Not Available

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (Henshall) is the author of the famous Sherlock Holmes books. This movie shows us how Doyle came up with the idea of the 'super detective' and how he uses the techniques of his mentor Joseph Bell (Cox) in his books. After his father dies, Doyle has to take care of his wife Reeves, who is very ill. This becomes tricky when he falls in love. Written by Horrorificus