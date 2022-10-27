1977

The Strange Case of the End of Civilization as We Know It

  • Thriller
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 17th, 1977

Studio

LWT

The grandchild of Professor James Moriarty had promised the world that it has only five days left to live. Moriarty is a master of disguise, a crack shot, and is very patient. Several government figures are shot to death, and it seems that it truly is the end of civilization as we know it - until the President learns that the grandson of Sherlock Holmes is living at 221B Baker Street, and sends the Police Commissioner of Scotland Yard to employ him.

Cast

Arthur LoweDr. John H. Watson
Holly PalanceAir Hostess
Joss AcklandPresident
Christopher MalcolmThe Other CIA Man
Dudley JonesHercule Poirot
Kenneth BendaM

