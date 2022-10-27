The Strange Case of the End of Civilization as We Know It

1977

The grandchild of Professor James Moriarty had promised the world that it has only five days left to live. Moriarty is a master of disguise, a crack shot, and is very patient. Several government figures are shot to death, and it seems that it truly is the end of civilization as we know it - until the President learns that the grandson of Sherlock Holmes is living at 221B Baker Street, and sends the Police Commissioner of Scotland Yard to employ him.