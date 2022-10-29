The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes

Not Available

Dr. Sheri Myes survives the bombing of her home by protesters, but is changed forever by this traumatic experience. Isolated by her obsessions, she functions in a reality of her own creation. She is on the verge of a scientific breakthrough, grafting animal senses to her brain to regain the profundity of her near-death experience. Just when Dr. Myes is poised to succeed, she loses everything and must climb back up from the bottom using unconventional means. This hybrid of animation, songs, and live-action narrative follows the research of Dr. Sheri Myes and her attempts to expand human consciousness.