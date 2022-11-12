The Strange Sound of Happiness

Not Available

After years adrift, Diego returns to his hometown in Sicily. His dream of becoming a musician did not come true. He doesn't have a job, he has no plans for the future and has just been given up by his girlfriend. Looking at the rusty skeletons of the ships in the Harbour, he is kidnapped by an hypnotic sound: an ancient musical instrument, the Jew's harp, seems to indicate a way. Thus begins a journey of redemption, from the torrid coasts of Sicily to the frozen plains of Yakutia in Siberia, where the Jew's harp is a spiritual instrument and national symbol.