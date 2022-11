Not Available

Fifth grader Naho has been both mama and sister to her baby brother, Jun. After making plans to meet with her friends on her birthday, her father tells her that he has to go out for the day and that she needs to stay home with her brother, but he says that a Helper-san (babysitter) should be coming later. The Helper-san turns out to be a Dream sphere Dealer who offers Naho her choice of three very different dreams, and each one could change her life completely ...