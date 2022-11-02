1946

The Strange Woman

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 24th, 1946

Studio

Hunt Stromberg Productions

Alluring Hedy Lamarr plays Jenny, a lusty, sociopathic lass in the wilds of 18th Century Bangor, Maine, who uses her beauty to snare a local, rich, middle-aged businessman (Gene Lockhart). She then seduces his weak-willed son (Louis Hayward) and later goes after John (George Sanders)-- a tall, dark, handsome woodsman engaged to her friend.

Cast

George SandersJohn Evered
Louis HaywardEphraim Poster
Gene LockhartIsaiah Poster
Hillary BrookeMeg Saladine
Rhys WilliamsDeacon Adams
June StoreyLena Tempest

View Full Cast >

Images