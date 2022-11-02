The Strange Woman

1946

Alluring Hedy Lamarr plays Jenny, a lusty, sociopathic lass in the wilds of 18th Century Bangor, Maine, who uses her beauty to snare a local, rich, middle-aged businessman (Gene Lockhart). She then seduces his weak-willed son (Louis Hayward) and later goes after John (George Sanders)-- a tall, dark, handsome woodsman engaged to her friend.