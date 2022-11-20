The Stranger at Midnight

Not Available

Wang Chun, a veteran diver, is hired to recover a large quantity of gold bars from a ship sunk during the retreat of Japanese soldiers from Hong Kong. But no sooner has the treasure been found, then former Japanese military man, Arakawa, and his men arrive in a speedboat. Arakawa kills Wang's boss, seizes the gold and forces Wang to steer his boat to safety. A struggle ensues. The speedboat sinks after striking a reef. Wang escapes with the gold. He later marries a girl named Yen-yen. They settle down in South Korea, where Wang owns a big ranch. They have a daughter, Shan-shan. 7 years later, Arakawa returns, he demands Wang to hand over the gold bars with Yen-yen and Shan-shan as hostage..