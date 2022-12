Not Available

A saddle-weary Steve Larkin (Charles Starrett), also the Duranko Kid, rides into Red Mound, a town filled with cattle rustlers. Cafe owner Smiley (Smiley Burnette), befriends Steve and fills him in on the activities. Steve angers the rustler's leader, Flip Dugan (Jim Diehl) when he purchases the old Atkins ranch which is supposedly haunted. Flip and his henchmen try to prevent the recording of the deed, but the Durango Kid and Deputy Marshal Tug Carter win the gun battle.