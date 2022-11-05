The Stranger in Town

Not Available

A young engineer Aydin comes back to his hometown after years of education as a mining engineer in London. Selami, the owner of a local wood company, paid for Aydin's tuition and expenses. Selami has been the employer of Aydin's father in the past and he acts like an elder brother for Aydin, offers him to stay in his house. Aydin starts to work as the chief engineer in one of the mining companies. From the first day onwards Aydin opposes the mining practices imposed by Rahmi Bey, the owner of the company. He orders to stop mining and deals with the wood sellers who sell low-quality wood used to support the thrusts in the mines.