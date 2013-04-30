The Stranger Within

2013

After a traumatic ordeal, acclaimed actress Emily Moore and her psychiatrist husband, Robert, escape on a relaxing vacation to a gorgeous remote Mediterranean island. But on the first night at the house, a young girl arrives, blood on her hands and hysterical from the death of her boyfriend in a hiking accident. Robert offers to take in and help the young girl, but her suggestive behavior makes Emily wonder if she might be a threat to their marriage... or her life.