Not Available

The Stranger Within a Woman

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

Tashiro (Keiju Kobayashi) coincidentally meets his best friend Sugimoto (Tatsuya Mihashi) in a bar very close to the apartment in which Sugimoto’s wayward wife is found dead. Although Tashiro is not a suspect in the police investigation, he is racked with guilt and confesses to his wife, Masako (Michiyo Aratama). In an effort to further relieve his tortured sense of guilt, he then confesses to Sugimoto. Neither his wife nor his friend can believe that he could have been involved. —Catherine Russell

Cast

Keiju KobayashiIsao Tashiro
Michiyo AratamaMasako Tashiro
Mitsuko KusabueYumiko Kato
Tatsuya MihashiRyukichi Sugimoto
Akiko WakabayashiSayuri Sugimoto
Daisuke Katô

