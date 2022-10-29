1953

The Stranger Wore a Gun

  • Action
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 29th, 1953

Studio

Scott-Brown Productions

Having been a spy for Quantrill's raiders during the Civil War, Jeff Travis thinking himself a wanted man, flees to Prescott Arizona where he runs into Jules Mourret who knows of his past. He takes a job on the stage line that Mourret is trying to steal gold from. When Mourret's men kill a friend of his he sets out to get Mourret and his men. When his plan to have another gang get Mourret fails, he has to go after them himself.

Cast

Claire TrevorJosie Sullivan
Lee MarvinDan Kurth
Ernest BorgnineBull Slager
Joan WeldonShelby Conroy
George MacreadyJules Mourret
Alfonso BedoyaDegas

View Full Cast >

Images