The Stranglers: Rattus at the Roundhouse

On 4th November 2007, thirty years to the exact day since their last visit, The Stranglers made a triumphant return to The Roundhouse in London. To commemorate this anniversary, the set list was based on the original 'Heroes' Tour of 1977, showcasing material from their debut album Rattus Norvegicus and it's follow up No More Heroes. Featuring the classic four-piece format, with bassist Jean-Jacques Burnel sharing lead vocals with guitarist Baz Warne, the distinctive keyboard sounds of Dave Greenfield and the awesome percussion skills of Jet Black.