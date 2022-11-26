Not Available

The Strap Attack All-Stars, which gathers six of Joey Silvera's wildest pegging scenes, proves that the legendary pornographer captures his favorite kinks with originality and verve. Gorgeous blonde Carter Cruise menaces bitch-boy Wolf Hudson with her brown, harnessed strap-on. He tongues her armpits and blows the dildo; she tugs his head up her crack and porks his ass. Buxom, shit-talking Phoenix Marie dominates in high heels, black dong strapped on. Submissive Robert Axel sucks her toes, which she stuffs up his bunghole. The big-assed broad butt-fucks him, and she's taking your ass next! Sexy, young Abella Danger works Chad Diamond, smothering his face in her strong cheeks, flogging his rump pink, rudely railing his loose asshole and making him clean her tool ass-to-mouth.