The StratPack - Live In Concert

The Strat Pack: Live in Concert is a film of a September 24, 2004, concert featuring Joe Walsh, Gary Moore, Brian May, David Gilmour, and many more, marking the 50th Anniversary of the Fender Stratocaster guitar; • 1. Peggy Sue • 2. Maybe Baby • 3. I Fought the Law • 4. Oh Boy • 5. Thatll Be the Day • 6. The Rise and Fall of Flingel Bunt • 7. Sleepwalk • 8. Apache • 9. I'm on My Way • 10. Country Boy • 11. How Long • 12. All Along the Watchtower • 13. While My Guitar Gently Weeps • 14. I Can't Dance • 15. Red house • 16. Angel • 17. Stronger Than Me • 18. Muddy Water Blues • 19. Drinking • 20. All Right Now • 21. Can't Get Enough • 22. Funk 49 • 23. Life's Been Good • 24. Life in the Fast Lane • 25. Rocky Mountain Way • 26. 6pm • 27. Marooned • 28. Coming Back to Life • 29. Sorrow • 30. Ooh La La • 31. Stay with Me