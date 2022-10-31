The Stream 2

Not Available

In the man-made waterways of rice paddies, the water in nature must follow artificial rules. In that way, nature is made abstract, giving rise to a new form of beauty distinct from the natural state. This video is composed of the lines that are formed at the points where the surface of the flowing water comes in contact with the walls of those waterways. I have put moving images of ten different lines, each taken from a different area, in a row on the screen. By arranging them in this way we can compare the color, shape, sound, texture and speed of adjacent lines. This composite video image communicates both the diversity of expression and liveliness of the water as it follows the man-made course.