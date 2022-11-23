The Streets

Not Available

Las calles could be regarded as a film about words, about describing and naming, about secrets and confessions, and about language as the matter of memory. In a dialogue between generations, young people are responsible for elaborating the question, and School is the place that tries to come up with a technique for it. In turn, the elderly answer through their stories, which are basically the story of the town. And like the word –which is always a fiction– builds a reality, the film sustains its tone on that intermediate area in which a fictional setting provides the conditions for the pure documentary genre to mark the pace and reach out to people.