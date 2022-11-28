The Streets Run Red

Not Available

An aging detective and his hotheaded partner tirelessly pursue a serial killer who is right under their nose in this gruesome, deplorable, disgusting new feature film from Ungovernable Films! Ungovernable Films has set out this time to raise the bar on gore, obscenity, offensiveness, and nauseating FX in this feature film about a serial killer pursued by two dedicated cops. When the killer falls right into their laps without them realizing it, fact and fiction begin to blur for the three men whose senses of identity seem less and less certain.