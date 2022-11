Not Available

Legendary improv band The String Cheese Incident is well known for their stage shows, but this live New Year's Eve performance ringing in 2000 is especially impressive. The Boulder, Colo., quintet blends bluegrass, reggae, soul and rock 'n' roll into a unique sound that's sure to please fans. This concert video includes nine songs, behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with band members, multiangle viewing options and a photo gallery.