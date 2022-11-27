The Strongest Weapon

Not Available

This documentary using images from the Luce Archive tells the story of Freddi a Fascist civil servant who had a profound love for cinema which he developed during his many trips to Hollywood where he carefully studied and observed important American productions meeting famous producers and directors. Actor Diego Abatantuono is the voice of Freddi on screen that takes us back to the period of 1934-1939 when he was the Head of National Film Office, his ties with the duce and will to replace old cinema and organize an actual state institution as well as the ambitious project of creating city of cinema with state of the art systems architectural designs by the famous architect Gino Peressutti.