The Struggle Is My Life: Nelson Mandela 1918 - 2013

Nelson Mandela has fought his whole life for justice, for his beloved homeland of South Africa and for the idea that all men and women are born equal, regardless of the colour of their skin. This moving and inspiring documentary features unique archive footage from Sky News as well as exclusive interviews with key figures from Mandelas life, including Desmond Tutu, F. W. De Klerk, and members of the ANC who fought with him and were imprisoned with him. Mandela: The Struggle is My Life tells the story of a man who changed the course of history and inspired millions, who ended apartheid in his own country and made racism unacceptable worldwide. A fitting celebration of an extraordinary man who changed the world.