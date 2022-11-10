1988

The Student

  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 10th, 1988

Studio

Cecchi Gori Group Tiger Cinematografica

Romantic comedy about an ambitious teaching student, busy preparing for her final exams, whose studies are interrupted by a passionate affair with a jazz musician. Twenty-one-year-old Valentine (Sophie Marceau) works part time as a teacher while she prepares for her all-important final exams. She meets Edouard (Vincent Lindon), a jazz musician who hopes to someday be a composer. Despite the fact that the two have different schedules and career agendas, they engage in a passionate affair. Valentine compares her relationship with Edouard to the dry dissertation of Moliere's The Misanthrope during her oral exams at the Sorbonne. aka - 'You Call It Love'.

Cast

Vincent LindonNed
Élisabeth VitaliCéline
Jean-Claude LeguayCharly
Elena PompeiPatricia
Roberto AttiasPhilippe
Brigitte ChamarandeClaire

