An organic blend of action, suspense and gut-busting, hilarious comedy occur when two "good-natured" friends inadvertently snatch a bag that a cop needs to repay an overwhelming debt to the Irish Mob. What the duo find is that they are now knee-deep in a deadly web that not only includes a cell of crooked cops and the Irish Mob but also an endless array of shady, devious players - who are playing for keeps.