1985

The Stuff

  • Horror
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 13th, 1985

Studio

Larco Productions

Weird yummy goo erupts from the earth and is discovered by a couple of miners. They taste it and decide to market it because it tastes so good. The American public literally eats up the new dessert sensation now known as the Stuff but, unfortunately, it takes over the brains of those who eat it, turning them into zombie-like creatures. It is up to ex-FBI agent David Rutherford and a kid named Jason to stop the spread of the mind-devouring dessert.

Cast

Andrea MarcovicciNicole
Garrett Morris'Chocolate Chip' Charlie W. Hobbs
Paul SorvinoColonel Malcolm Grommett Spears
Scott BloomJason
Danny AielloVickers
Patrick O'NealFletcher

