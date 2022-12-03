The Style Council: Live at Full House Rock Show

Not Available

The Style Council 12 March 1987, "Capiltol" in Hanover In the 80s Paul Weller belonged to the group of major whizz-kids in the European music scene - first with "The Jam" and then with the British group "The Style Council". Lyricist, singer and musician Paul Weller, together with keyboardist Mick Talbot, released their first and successful album "Introducing the Style Council". Their music style increasingly took on the typical elements of black funk and white soul, but the lyrics became more and more socialcritical, in contrast to their playful music. Some of their greatest chart hits in Great Britain were "Money Go Round" - Number 11 in 1983 - and "Shout to the Top" - Number 7 in 1984, both of which can be heard in this concert recording. In connection with the concert, Full House moderator Alan Bangs interviews Paul Weller on the originality of pop music.