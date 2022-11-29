The Stylist

Not Available

Claire seems to live a normal life as a hair stylist by day, lending a sympathetic ear to the women who visit her chair and encouraging them to unburden themselves as she works her magic. But for an unlucky few, Claire’s interest grows more sinister, and she begins coveting their lifestyles...and sometimes their very lives. Her client Olivia has everything Claire wants: a devoted fiancé, robust friend group, successful career, and confident demeanor. When Olivia makes the well-intentioned mistake of asking Claire to style her hair for her wedding, Claire becomes obsessed, and her unassuming, meek demeanor slowly gives way to her inner demons.