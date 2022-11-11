Not Available

The Submission of Emma Marx 3

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

New Sensations

Emma and Mr. Frederick's relationship reaches a heightened level of intensity and closeness when his career takes them to Atlanta, Georgia. The change of scenery provides them with a new erotic world to explore - filled with adventure, passion, and a level of trust the two have never known before. But, when Emma's life suddenly takes an unexpected turn, she's left wondering whether she's truly cut out for a BDSM relationship. Vulnerable, uncertain, and fully exposed she's to navigate through a world that begins to challenge everything she's ever known.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images