The Submission of Emma Marx 3

Emma and Mr. Frederick's relationship reaches a heightened level of intensity and closeness when his career takes them to Atlanta, Georgia. The change of scenery provides them with a new erotic world to explore - filled with adventure, passion, and a level of trust the two have never known before. But, when Emma's life suddenly takes an unexpected turn, she's left wondering whether she's truly cut out for a BDSM relationship. Vulnerable, uncertain, and fully exposed she's to navigate through a world that begins to challenge everything she's ever known.