Not Available

The Submission of Emma Marx IV: Evolved

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Ever since the death of her first dominant, William Frederick, Emma has struggled to adjust to life as a submissive without him. Unable to form lasting connections with other men, Emma chooses to abandon the lifestyle completely. But, her world is flipped upside down when she meets Mariah, a sassy young woman eager to explore the BDSM world. Seeing much of her former self in this young woman, Emma takes it upon herself to educate Mariah about life as a submissive and volunteers to act as her temporary dominant. However, things become complicated when Mariah grows attached to Emma and wants their arrangement to become a permanent one. Will Emma be able to walk away from the life she always loved and a girl who desperately needs her? Or is there more in the BDSM world for Emma than she ever fully realized?

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images