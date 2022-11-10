Not Available

The Substitute

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Live Entertainment

After he did some jobs for CIA, ex-marine John Shale is visiting his high school love Jane. She's now a teacher in Columbus High School in Miami. Soon after his arriving Jane has her knee cap broken while jogging. After that, John decides to go undercover as her substitute in high school. Very soon he finds out that gang named Kings of Destruction is terrorizing the school.

Cast

Tom BerengerJonathan Shale
Raymond CruzJoey Six
Marc AnthonyJuan Lacas
William ForsytheHollan
Luis GuzmánRem
Diane VenoraJane Hetzko

Images