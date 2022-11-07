Not Available

The Sudden Wealth of the Poor People of Kombach

  • Drama
  • Crime

An intriguing Hans Christian Anderson-style fairy tale aesthetic and voice over narration. Sudden Wealth is a despairing chronicle of a group of starving peasants who finally seize governmental wealth like a dysfunctional group of Robin Hood's Merry Men, only to be betrayed by their inescapable selves and systematically dehumanized (think bucolic Orwell) and reprogrammed by what we'll put under the rubric of God and Country.

Cast

Georg LehnHans Jacob Geiz
Margarethe von TrottaSophia
Rainer Werner FassbinderBauer

