1974

The Sugarland Express

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 4th, 1974

Studio

Universal Pictures

Married small-time crooks Lou-Jean and Clovis Poplin lose their baby to the state of Texas and resolve to do whatever it takes to get him back. Lou-Jean gets Clovis out of jail, and the two steal their son from his foster home, in addition to taking a highway patrolman hostage. As a massive dragnet starts to pursue them across Texas, the couple become unlikely folk heroes and even start to bond with the captive policeman.

Cast

William AthertonClovis Michael Poplin
Ben JohnsonCaptain Harlin Tanner
Louise LathamMrs. Looby
Gregory WalcottPatrolman Ernie Mashburn
Bill ThurmanHunter
Steve KanalyPatrolman Jessup

