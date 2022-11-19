The Suitors

Not Available

Iranian businessman Haji returns to Manhattan with his new bride, Mariyam. Haji's friends plan a feast to celebrate the marriage in the traditional style, which includes a slaughtered lamb. Lamb's blood from the messy ritual dripping into the apartment below causes a suspicious neighbor to call the police. When Haji is killed in the ensuing police intervention, the widow Mariyam is wooed by Haji's friends. Sensing Mariyam's reluctance, Mohammed acts quickly to propose marriage with tragi-comedic consequences.