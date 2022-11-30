The Summer Guest

Not Available

Without apparent connections between them, the maker of this experimental film alleges that there is a story in the series of incidents which punctuate this movie, aside from the fact that they all take place in a rural village. In one, Children explore their sexual feelings together; in another, a married man and his wife have a tiff and then make love, but then the wife is found dead. Coming in from the city by hitchhiking, a young man is visiting his mother for the summer. All these potentially related stories are interspersed with scenes from a black-and-white African documentary.