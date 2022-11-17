The Summer Hit

Not Available

When Felipe’s ex-girlfriend breaks his heart, it feels like it’s the end of the world – and he’s not wrong. A strange zombie plague is unleashed on the paradise beach his friends have taken him to get his head in the right place. This is how the hectic pursuit for survival begins, where telling apart the living from the dead becomes the hardest part. Felipe will do whatever it takes to save his life, his friends’ lives and Ana’s life, a beautiful and problematic girl. Who would’ve guessed a zombie apocalypse would be the beginning of a new life and new love?