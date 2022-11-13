The Summer of 12

Not Available

The film opens with beautifully composed images of a swimming pool shot from a high angle, in conjunction with marvelous underwater cinematography. The swimming pool is the heart of this film where both the film’s visual and thematic aspects play out. There is fluidity working in here when it comes to expressing the emotion of an adolescent girl and the changes her body is going through. Even if norms are ascribed to begin with, there is nothing fixed yet for the mind and body during this period of adolescence. While the film’s ending might be similar to the opening scene, it visualizes the best solution for this confusing time.