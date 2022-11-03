The Summer of My Deflowering

Not Available

Los Angeles, 2000. Megan David likes to keep track of her life with a camcorder. It's her video-diary, her art project for the Biennale. It depicts who she is, where she's going, how she's going 'to pop her cherry', as she informs her girlfriend. And hip video artist that she is, Megan has even picked out the right partner through the Internet - a theology major named Luke - for the summer of her deflowering at the Garden of Eden. But when the love-birds arrive on the motel, the concierge hands them the key to their room on a condition - they are not to eat the apple...