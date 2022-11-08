Not Available

At a Latin American Presidents’ Summit in Chile where the region’s alliances and geopolitical strategies are shaped, Hernán Blanco, the president of Argentina, lives a political and family drama. Through his son in law, he’s implicated in a corruption case. On her father’s call, Marina Blanco, attends the Summit to find protection, to earn time and to negotiate a way out. Once the thriller starts to build up, the film drifts towards a different direction: a search in their mutual past, as if in the past, a key to understand the significance of the exercise of power could be found. The history of a father versus that of his daughter. That past once calm and domestic, becomes a menacing element, almost fantastic, seen from the top of public life, seen from the Summit.