The Summoning

Two couples spend the weekend in an abandoned cabin in the woods under the pretense of hunting for ghosts. Ivy (Abigail Mac) and her boyfriend Nick (Seth Gamble) have a sinister ulterior motive: to sacrifice the unsuspecting Regan (Gina Valentina) and her boyfriend in order to unleash an evil entity from the cursed forest. The ritual, however, summons not one, but two powerful demons: the perverse Incubus (Xander Corvus) and sexy Succubus (Romi Rain). After awakening from a millennia-long slumber, the dastardly duo plan to fuck and kill anyone who stands in their way, until they can walk amongst the living as immortal beings.
