The Sun Against my Eyes

Not Available

A man comes to his home after a day of work and finds her wife dead. Without saying a word, but broken inside, he puts the body in a suitcase, loads it in the back seat of his car, and drives out to the road heading for the ocean –he never left Brasilia, the city where he was born. She was very different from him –a traveller, always seeking new experiences– and will survive in the man’s memory for the duration of the man’s trip from the Brazilian interior to the hills in Rio de Janeiro state.