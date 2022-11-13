The Sun and the Moon

Not Available

Summaries An architecture student and a daughter of a bank branch manager are in love with each other. The love cools down as she gets to know his family ancestors were butchers. He spends his life in obscurity cursing his destiny of being born as a child of butchers. One day his father tells him a moving story of himself, describing how he overcame the handicap of being a butcher and has built up his business to a success. Then, he realizes his stupidity, decides to forget her and harbor a hope in his mind.