Not Available

As the days pass, they look at the possible future from a forgotten corner of Harlem, NY. The “American Way of Life” there fades, fades against the sun’s rays. Survival was stirred in silence. Time passes, the economy moves back and forth. Here there are no heroes or antiheroes. But they are still there, waiting, Raymond Carver would say, “We’re having a great time here. But I hope all will be revealed soon”.