1939

The Sun Never Sets

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 30th, 1939

Studio

Not Available

When Clive Randolph finally returns "home" from Gold Coast colony, younger brother John baulks at following the family Colonial Service tradition. Back in Gold Coast Zurof nominally studying ants, pursues a hidden political agenda that causes worldwide unrest. The Colonial Office persuades both brothers to go back and deal with it. Young John makes a mess of things, then must save the day on his own.

Cast

Basil RathboneClive Randolph
Barbara O'NeilHelen Randolph
Lionel AtwillHugo Zurof
Virginia FieldPhyllis Ransome
C. Aubrey SmithSir John Randolph
Melville CooperCosey

