The Sun, the Sun Blinded Me

    Inspired by Albert Camus’ The Stranger, The Sun, the Sun Blinded Me follows Rafał Mularz, a stranger in his own society who creates a daily routine and a lifestyle that protects him from the outside world. His method seems to work fine until he is confronted with another stranger. A man thrown out by the sea, an immigrant. Rafał has to make a decision: Will he confront this society unfit for strangers and take responsibility for this man? Or will he choose to continue to protect himself?

