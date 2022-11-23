Not Available

Inspired by Albert Camus’ The Stranger, The Sun, the Sun Blinded Me follows Rafał Mularz, a stranger in his own society who creates a daily routine and a lifestyle that protects him from the outside world. His method seems to work fine until he is confronted with another stranger. A man thrown out by the sea, an immigrant. Rafał has to make a decision: Will he confront this society unfit for strangers and take responsibility for this man? Or will he choose to continue to protect himself?