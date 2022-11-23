The Sunday Round-Up

Not Available

The small church, pastored by Ted Burke, in a western town is struggling to stay alive as all the men gather at Jack Higgins' Mustang Saloon every Sunday. Burke decides to ask Higgins to close his business on Sunday, but Higgins only concern is to find a baritone to sing in the saloon's quartet, and has his henchies toss Ted out into the street. Ted decides to fight fire with fire, so he gathers up the down-and-out vaudeville act of Chase & Chase (who don't take long to show why they are down and out) and knife-thrower Steve Clemente, and a dozen or so western musicians from Gower Gulch as the before-the-sermon at his tabernacle. Higgins sends his rowdies over to bust up the Sunday morning competition.