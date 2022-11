Not Available

During the California gold rush, the all-male mining camp of Spanish Bar, on the Sundown Trail, delegates "Oily" Jones to go East to bring women for them to marry. A young widow arrives with the brides and searches for Velvet Eddy. After "Quiet" Carter, who remains a bachelor, rescues her from Eddy's attack, she learns the attacker's identity and insists on finding him. Lost in a storm, she arrives exhausted at a Mexican dancer's cabin.