The Sunfish

Kesse is a third generation fisherman, living in a small coastal town in Northern Jutland. Life trudges along without surprises, but all this is about to change. The fishing industry is hit by financial crisis and the small fishing boats are swiftly put out of competition by big corporations. In desperation, Kesse tries to find a way out of his hopeless plight and has to resort to dishonest means, on top of having to fire his best friend and lone employee. As if this wasn't enough, he gets an unwelcome guest on-board in the form of marine biologist Gerd from Copenhagen, sent to study the fishing. Søren Balle's debut feature is a funny and touching film about love, friendship and the difficult art of dealing with change.