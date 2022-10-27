1975

The Sunshine Boys

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 5th, 1975

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Lewis and Clark, aka The Sunshine Boys, were famous comedians during the vaudeville era, but off-stage they couldn't stand each other and haven't spoken in over 20 years of retirement. Willy Clark's nephew is the producer of a TV variety show that wants to feature the reunion this classic duo. It is up to him to try to get the Sunshine Boys back together again for the show.

Cast

George BurnsAl Lewis
Richard BenjaminBen Clark
Lee MeredithNurse in Sketch (Miss McIntosh)
Carol ArthurMrs. Doris Green, Al's Daughter
Rosetta LeNoireOdessa, Willy's nurse
F. Murray AbrahamMechanic

Images