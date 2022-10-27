Lewis and Clark, aka The Sunshine Boys, were famous comedians during the vaudeville era, but off-stage they couldn't stand each other and haven't spoken in over 20 years of retirement. Willy Clark's nephew is the producer of a TV variety show that wants to feature the reunion this classic duo. It is up to him to try to get the Sunshine Boys back together again for the show.
|George Burns
|Al Lewis
|Richard Benjamin
|Ben Clark
|Lee Meredith
|Nurse in Sketch (Miss McIntosh)
|Carol Arthur
|Mrs. Doris Green, Al's Daughter
|Rosetta LeNoire
|Odessa, Willy's nurse
|F. Murray Abraham
|Mechanic
