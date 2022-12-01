The Super Noble Brothers

Not Available

Tommy, Andy, and Davey Noble are local celebrities in Milwaukee -- ubiquitous scenesters whose diverse projects dot the city's cultural landscape. The outgoing Andy and Tommy's DJ gigs; their almost famous bands-the Pacers and the Thousandaires-and their successful trade in ultra-rare funk and soul records have put them on the map and helped to keep their heads above water. Meanwhile, the younger Davey takes a more difficult path as an artist, blithely braving poverty, hunger, and obscurity instead of getting a dayjob.