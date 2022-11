Not Available

A family movie that revolves around unlikely "parents" Arci and Paco. Arci gains custody of his best friend's children Megan and Ernie just before she dies. The children's uncle, Paco, has no choice but to join this newfound family. Arci and Paco will now embark on the craziest and greatest adventure of their lives as they play the roles of Momshie and Popshie to both Megan and Ernie.